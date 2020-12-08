Suicide Crisis — Substance Abuse

JOPLIN, Mo. — Seeking treatment for substance abuse can turn a person’s life around, helping them take the steps to manage or end their addiction. But sometimes, making that decision and taking the first step isn’t easy.

Nathan Honeycutt, Clinical Supervisor, Ozark Center New Directions, said, “You hear people talk about the worst day of my life and things like that, and so the reality is any day can be the day that somebody gets help.

But for some people, making the decision to seek treatment for addiction or mental health–can be difficult. But Nathan Honeycutt with the Ozark Center says all you have to do is get to their front door.

“We want to be able to provide that option for them that says here’s a place that’s safe. We do have multiple different disciplines within our facilities. So we have psychiatrists, we have case managers, we have peer support specialists.”

Specialists like Craig Whaley.

Craig Whaley, Peer Support Specialist, said, “A peer support specialist is, you know, for lack of a better way to say it, is come to a point in life where some bad decisions have put them at an ability to help other people that may be going through a similar story.”

Whaley’s own experiences serve as tools to help others.

“Everybody’s story is different. For me, addiction and substance abuse certainly made my struggle for mental health worst. I’d been in and out of treatment a few times, but my rock bottom, if you will, came at a moment where a few years ago I tried to detox myself at home and about 36 hours into it I had a full psychotic break and found myself in a situation where suicide quite frankly was a very viable option and it was in that moment of crisis where things began to turn around.”

Now on the other side of his journey, he’s helping others navigate their treatment process.

“There’s help available, I say that you’re never at a point where folks cannot help you and certainly to reach out and then for those that receive that call just know what a blessing that is and remember how vulnerable that person is.”

The Ozark Center provides care for all aspects of mental health for all ages– Honeycutt says their doors are always open–but if you’re apprehensive about meeting in person, there are other options.

“We have ways through social media, we have ways through phone, ways through telehealth. We have some many different ways to contact us,” said Honeycutt.

If you know anyone struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.