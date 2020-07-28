Suicide Crisis — Long Acting Injectables

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patients who are managing serious mental health disorders have options when it comes to their medication.

Instead of taking a pill every day to manage their symptoms, a long-acting injectable could be the alternative answer.

We learn more about them tonight as part of our series, “The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.”

Jeralyn Merideth, LAI Patient, said “It keeps me from going real high and real low at the same time.”

Jeralyn Merideth has been on a long-acting injectable for several months to treat bipolar disorder.

“When I get in a manic mode, it’s like my body’s humming. You know, my brain is humming, my body’s humming, and I don’t notice that as much anymore.”

Long-acting injectables help patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder — slowly releasing mdication over time, with no more daily pill required.

“Not having to remember to take a pill has been nice and so, with regular injections, I’ve noticed that it has stabilized me quite a bit.”

Dr. Kim Hammonds, Freeman Ozark Center Nurse Practitioner, said, “It’s usually a once-a-month injection. Some of them are every 3 months, depending on the medication. So, they’re able to come in, get that injection once a month, they don’t have to take the pill everyday, most of them.”

Plus, it can help improve quality of life.

“Some of them go out, they’re able to get jobs. They’re more socially active with their family and their friends.”

And — just like medication in a pill form — injectables can control suicidal thoughts and any voices a patient may hear.

“My highs were really high and my lows were really low, and so when I get really low, and the depression would start to take effect, That’s when the suicidal thoughts would come,” said Merideth.

“Every patient is different, but voices will sometimes tell patients, ‘You’re no good.’ They’re very demeaning, very derogatory. Telling them to kill themselves, end their life, they’re not worth it,” said Hammonds.

Like any medication, there are some drawbacks… Like redness, warmth, and pain at the injection site.

They’re quite expensive, depending on insurance.

And, sometimes, a pill might still be needed towards the end of the month before a patient can get into the office for their next injection.

“Some patients, the medication starts to wear off just before time. So, with them, I’ll supplement with an oral medication.”

But, Jeralyn says it’s still worth it.

“I have a great team and I’m glad that they suggested this particular medication, the injections, because I can feel that smoothness,” said Merideth.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

We also have more resources for you on Four States homepage — just look for the suicide crisis tab.