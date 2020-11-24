Improving mental health through therapy

JOPLIN, Mo. — A stigma often surrounds seeking mental mental help, but many medical and mental health professions agree, treatment does work.

No, you aren’t crazy. No, you aren’t weak.

In fact, in simple terms, going to therapy just involves setting some goals and accomplishing them.

That’s the next part of our series, “The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information and Awareness.”

“I think we have this misconception that therapy is going to take hours,” said Samantha White, Freeman Ozark Center Licensed Professional Counselor.

But Freeman Ozark Center therapist Samantha White says it’s really quite simple.

“Therapy is one hour out of 168 hours out of the week. And then on top of that, therapy usually improves the quality of life,” said White.

She says therapy reduces the stress and the overwhelmed feeling, even during a session if a patient feels anxious or upset.

“Agitation is very apparent in how they are moving, we’ll do grounding techniques. So, I’ll have them name colors around them. We’ll start doing some deep breathing,” she said.

A person-centered approach to therapy means treatment is specialized for each person.

“Developing their own goals, and being sure our treatment aligns with their goals as well. So it’s more of a treatment for and to you,” said White.

For example, White recalls a patient that had a bit of trouble and avoided many social settings.

“Just some fear and going into stores. It used to take her a couple hours to get through one store. And now we are down to 30 minutes,” she said.

Exposure therapy worked for that patient.

But other forms of therapy, like mindfulness, have proven successful too.

“That is teaching you to be in the moment. So, we’re not worrying about the future, we’re not worrying about the past. But, we’re in the present moment,” said White.

Because, White says, treatment works. The stigma around therapy shouldn’t keep you from setting and accomplishing goals.

“It is not our goal to keep you in therapy forever. We want you to be successful, we want you to function on your own. And, when we see that, I get teary eyed. I get so excited,” said White.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

For more resources, browse our Suicide Crisis tab.