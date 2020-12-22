Suicide Crisis — What to say when you don’t know what to say

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lately — especially in rough times like right now, during the pandemic — you might notice a loved one acting a little differently. They seem a little off — like something just isn’t quite right — but you don’t know where to start or how to step in. What to say when you don’t know what to say is the next part of our series, The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.

Debbie Fitzgerald, Freeman Director of Crisis Services, said, “To be human is a bit of a roller coaster. We all have ups and downs.”

And when you notice a loved one on the downhill side of the roller coaster, it can be caused by so many different reasons.

“From addiction, or depression and thoughts of suicide. Or, maybe even that our friend or loved one is in a domestic violence situation.”

Debbie Fitzgerald with Freeman Health System’s Ozark Center Crisis Center suggests pre-planning how you’ll approach the person about these delicate, sensitive topics.

“Remind yourself to speak to the person openly and directly. To give them some time to talk and not interrupt them.”

Don’t just listen — probe with open-ended questions that relate to what you’re concerned about in that person.

“What’s happened to you? How are you feeling? Have those feelings become so overwhelming that you’re thinking of killing yourself?”

Allow the person to talk, don’t interrupt, look them in the eyes, and act sincere when listening.

“Most people will not remember how you asked them. What they’ll remember is that you cared and you cared enough to probe or to ask the question.”

And make sure you’re not telling the person how they “should” or “should not” feel.

“You don’t want to judge how somebody else feels. You just want to approach it in a very open format.”

Do it as soon as you can, before the other person’s emotions spiral downward.

“Sometimes just handing them a tissue and sitting there beside them is enough for them to feel like that they’re no longer alone.”

If you know an officer — or anyone — struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.