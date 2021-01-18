Suicide Crisis — The Pandemic and Isolation

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s no question being told you can’t go somewhere or do something has its psychological ramifications.

Ways to cope during the isolation of the covid-19 pandemic — the next part of our series The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.”

Veronica Sims has lived alone for some time now at an independent living facility in Joplin.

Veronica Sims, said, “I pray. I distract my mind from everyday stress. You know, go for a walk, or start to color, or watch TV.”

She says, living alone honestly isn’t too bad — it just takes a little perseverance.

“It’s a good feeling, once you get over that little hump of being sad and lonely, you get used to it, and you’re just okay with it. This is my norm. This is normal for me and, you know, it’s good. It’s a good feeling.”

Kate Mays, Ozark center Community Care Program Community Support Supervisor, said, “This gives us an opportunity to find an increased level of self-care. So, take the longer shower, you don’t have to put on make-up, nobody’s coming over. It doesn’t matter. Read your favorite books. You get to choose what you watch on your TV.”

When covid-19 started affecting the world, she had the same fear as all of us.

“It made me nervous, and cautious, and unsure of what to think, really, you know? Just scared,” said Sims.

Thankfully, she’s learned coping skills through the years that have helped even during the pandemic.

“I realized that practicing my drawing and coloring and reading and exercising and eating a healthy diet and all these things play a part in my mental state.”

Coping skills can go a long way.

“Whether that’s deep breathing or counting or visualization or mindfulness to just be able to tolerate some of the distressful thoughts and then, you know, take it a step further with further intervention if you’re not able to self manage,” said Mays.

Plus, keeping in touch with family can help combat any loneliness.

“I go over there and I see my mom, my step-dad and my daughter, and we watch movies and play games and talk. Just have a nice little family get together,” said Sims.

“Stay in touch. Whether that be phone calls, text messages, even old school sending regular postal mail. All of those things help to maintain connections,” said Mays.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t see my family or my little girl, so. It’s like, it brings joy to my life that COVID’s come this far, you know, as being advanced and getting rid of it. And being able to see my family and friends means a lot to me,” said Sims.

If you know anyone struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.