Suicide Crisis – Survival Story

JOPLIN, Mo. — For the past 5 months, we’ve been bringing you stories to help put a stop to the stigma that surrounds mental health struggles.

It’s all part of our series The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.

Tonight, in our last story of 2019, we meet a suicide attempt survivor.

She’s hoping her story will lead at least one person to seek help and treatment.

Brittany Carr, Survivor, “I knew when I was younger there was something a little bit wrong, but I never really embraced it until I was really ready to change.”

Brittany Carr was 13 years old when she first started showing signs of bi-polar depression.

“They prescribed me something for bipolar but, you know, people think mental illnesses are bad and so, you know, my family didn’t believe in it.”

Due to the stigma surrounding mental health issues, she says she didn’t get the help she needed back then.

And a car wreck at 15 years old only complicated her struggles.

“The doctor was giving me lots of opiates. And that went on for three years and then they cut me off cold turkey. And I had no clue about the withdrawal and the addiction part of it.”

Sure enough, she became a full-blown addict.

And after not dealing with some other past trauma from her teens, she attempted suicide 4 times.

“I was tired and I was like, ‘I’m done.’ I’m either going to kill myself by suicide or — you know that would kill my whole family, my friends. You don’t realize how many people love you.”

She remembers a moment when she was 30 that changed everything.

“My dad stood over me one day and said, ‘Brittany, you’re killing yourself.’ And that day, right when he said that, is the moment that I made up that I’m done.”

IT’s been a long road, but through the help of Freeman Ozark Center and New Directions, she’s learning coping skills like breathing techniques, exercise, and just getting healthy in general.

“You’ve got to want to get better. You, doing it for somebody else, it’s not going to stick, and it’s not going to work. I was very blessed that it stuck the first time.”

A blessing she also credits to her faith.

“God loves you. And it’s not as bad as you think it is. And life is so much better if you would just submit to the help and submit to the Lord.”

It makes her emotional but even if that’s not your belief, she encourages someone struggling to just submit to change.

“Life is so much better once you get a hang of what’s really going on. Like, find something in your life that you love to do, that you’re passionate about, and start doing it little by little.”

At 33, Brittany is now enrolled at Missouri Southern, pursuing a degree in psychology and a minor in sociology — hoping to someday work for the very same people who pulled her out of such a dark place.

“When you’re down and out and you feel like you’re really going to take your life or you’re cutting or your’e hearing voices, or anything, get help. Get help. It’s easy. It’s easier when you start getting help because these people are here for you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.