Suicide Crisis Part II: Enhancing Resiliency

“Being able to adapt to the traumatic and stressful experiences that may come your way.”

Enhancing resiliency to adverse situations is a key point to mental health.

“We want to make sure people have the ability to do this before they encounter these experiences,” explained Ozark Center Emergency Room Enhancement Coordinator Stephen McCullough.

McCullough explains working on this is a preventative step.

“We try to teach them that things are not quite as black and white as they seem,” McCullough continued. “That, a lot of times, in crisis situations, there’s always opportunity for growth. There are good things about it.”

He says bad things will happen, but good things can still come of it. So, working on this step now, will help when future situations arise.

“The ability to navigate situations with some confidence, and understand that there are bad things that may happen in life, but there are a lot of good points–even with them there and we have control,” said McCullough.

So how do we work on this?

First and foremost, no matter what you’re going through, take care of yourself.

“Taking a hot shower, going and exercising, eating well,” McCullough added.

Even a furry friend could help you navigate your emotions.

“They can distract from what’s going on. You can sit there and you have something to take care of and somebody to love you unconditionally,” McCullough explained.

Lastly, find that group of core friends who will speak up when they notice something off in you.

And, don’t discount the things they tell you.

“Instead of getting upset or feeling like it’s an attack, taking that and really thinking about ‘Okay, well, I guess my behavior is a little different and I worry what’s going on and that they care enough about me to say it,'” said McCullough.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.