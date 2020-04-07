Suicide Crisis – LGBTQ Community’s Unique Struggles

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we continue our in-depth discussion on mental health, counselors say the LGBTQ community has unique emotional struggles.

For example, bullying an LGBTQ person does not cause suicide — but bullying is a risk factor.

That’s the next part of our series, the suicide crisis: Prevention, information, and awareness.

Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services at Ozark Center, said, “It, for a long time, was a taboo subject.”

Licensed Professional Counselors at Freeman Health System’s Ozark Center say the LGBTQ community has come a long way to be accepted into society.

Stephen McCullough, Freeman Ozark Center Licensed Professional Counselor, said, “Gays and lesbians are being included in media, and they’re being portrayed differently on tv than they are from the way they used to with the stereotypes.”

And, while that’s promising, a person who identifies as LGBTQ has a unique set of circumstances or struggles when working on their mental health.

“The risk-level’s highest for the LGBTQ population when they are in their youth and particularly when they are coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgendered.”

“Some people are very accepting and are very supportive of that individual. And then, at other times, some family members, friends, or church community may be highly rejecting,” said Fitzgerald.

“Kids that are in a home that is rejecting of their sexuality, are 8 times more likely to attempt suicide, than their peers that are also gay and lesbian that are in more accepting families,” said McCullough.

“If we’re rejected from a group we really identify with strongly, it makes us very self conscious, it often leads to depression, and isolation,” said Fitzgerald.

Bullying is a major risk factor for suicide — thankfully there are resources at school and in the community to help — like the Trevor Project, which is a crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

“They have Trevor Chat, Trevor Space, which is an online place for kids that are LGBTQ in a safe space where they’re going to be less bullied, being able to explore themselves, and then they also have a suicide prevention hotline,” said McCullough.

And while attending group meetings are put on hold for a little while due to the covid-19 pandemic, thankfully their are still resources people can reach out to.

“Different groups that they would attend and have these meetings, and now that because of social distancing and school being closed, it’s all gone to online,” said Fitzgerald.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

