Suicide Crisis — Holiday Stress

JOPLIN, Mo. — If survival mode was getting us through the first few months of the pandemic, mental health experts agree that we will need to dig deeper to survive the rest of the year–especially when it comes to dealing with holiday stress.

Justin Boudreaux, LPC, Freeman Ozark Center, said, “So I think in general, we have this need to control things.”

It’s no secret that the holidays can be stressful.

“During the holidays, when we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, we’re worried about ok, am I going to get the right gift for people, traveling is a big thing, just getting together with family brings a lot of stress.”

Justin Boudreaux with Freeman Ozark Center says there are many variables that take away our sense of control during the holidays–from gift buying.

“What if they don’t like it, what if they already have something similar, what if somebody buys them the bigger, better version.”

To interacting with family.

“Family members that maybe you only see a couple times a year and they’re going to come at you with the cliché, you know, what are you doing with your life? How come you don’t have any kids? Those kind of things.”

And for many people that can cause increased anxiety and stress.

“One of the biggest things especially right now is just giving yourself some grace, you know, we’re all going through a pandemic right now and so nothing is normal, so to speak.”

Boudreaux says avoid triggering conversations especially those about politics, fertility, and eating habits or disorders.

“You can have conversations about about how life is going in general or about the traditions that are involved with getting together for Thanksgiving or for Christmas and so steering away from any food related conversation can help a lot of things.”

He says identifying proriorites early can make a big difference.

“Make some lists, try to compartmentalize things and then tackle the most pressing need right away.

If you know anyone struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.