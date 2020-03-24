Suicide Crisis – Grandparents raising Grandchildren

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not uncommon to see grandparents raising their grandchildren.

But having to keep up with kids — while their bodies slow down — can become a huge mental and physical stressor.

KSN’s Erin Sullivan addresses why that is, and how grandparents can get the help they need, in the next part of our series The Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.

So many parents can’t wait for the day their kids have babies of their own.

But in some circumstances, when a mom or dad is not present, grandparents have to step-up and raise their grand-kids themselves.

Dr. Henry Petry, Freeman Geriatric Medicine, said, “You’re going to have to watch them, I’ve got to work, I’ve got to do this or something else. You’re going to have to do this because I can’t do it myself, so you’re the only one I have there.”

It’s a situation that Dr. Henry Petry — with Freeman Health System’s Geriatric Medicine — sees quite often.

Financial worries and feelings of guilt are common problems a lot of those grandparents face.

“Grandparents will feel guilty because, ‘Oh my, how did I raise my children to do what they’re doing to my grandchildren?'”

Plus dealing with generational differences, especially with teenagers.

“When they get into the teen years, of course this is when the higher stress level is for the teenager.”

All of which can result in mental health issues, for both grandparents and grand-kids.

“When you have prolonged stress like this it can promote depression. And depression almost always has a degree of anxiety with it. And this is where I see a lot of the post-traumatic stress disorder.”

And those problems could even lead to thoughts of suicide.

“Some of them are so entrapped with it, it seems like it’s very difficult for them to get away from it.”

That’s where resources like individual and family counseling — and even medication — can really help.

Dr. Petry has seen it benefit the psychical and mental well-being of both grandparents and grandchildren, which in turn, can make them feel more connected.

“One thing about having a grandchild to take care of is that you feel younger, because you have to participate in all the programs that go along with it. And believe me, it is a lot of fun.”

And can gives grandparents a new sense perspective and purpose.

“And hopefully as a grandparent you can guide these young people along in a little different pattern so that they may not end up with some of the problems that their parents have.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

We also have more resources for you on Fourstateshomepage.com — just click on the news tab and then the suicide crisis link.