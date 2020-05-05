Suicide Crisis – Eating Disorders

JOPLIN, Mo. — People with eating disorders can often struggle with their mental health, but thankfully it is treatable.

A look at how eating disorders can sometimes go hand-in-hand with suicidal thoughts.

That’s the next part of our series, the Suicide Crisis: Prevention, Information, and Awareness.

Dr. Jenny Copeland, Freeman Ozark Center Licensed Psychologist, “It steps in as a way to protect them from whatever form of pain that they’re experiencing.”

Dr. Jenny Copeland at Freeman Ozark Center says there is a high rate of suicidal thoughts and behaviors that go along with eating disorders.

“It’s actually one of the most prominent causes of death for folks with eating disorders. And folks with eating disorders actually have the highest rate of mortality among mental illness, second only to opioid addiction.”

She says that’s because people with eating disorders tend to feel disconnected from themselves, their bodies, and the rest of the world.

“That lack of belongingness starts to increase those thoughts about wanting to try to harm themselves in that way because it starts to become intolerable.”

Anorexia, binge eating, bulimia, and food avoidance can come about due to depression, anxiety, or pain from trauma.

“People from eating disorders are trying to get away from an emotion. It’s not so much about attempting to die or a slow suicide. They’re trying to get away from this deep pain that no one has any idea that they’re experiencing at this point because you would never know.”

So, the goal is to catch it and treat it as soon as possible.

“There’s a small window of time when we’re most likely to help someone find recovery. After that it becomes more and more ingrained, because it will actually go in a physically change the way the brain is wired.”

Covid-19 social distancing presents a unique set of problems.

“Recovery happens through connection. It’s the opposite of where the suicidal thoughts come from, which is that lack of connection. And so we need them to be able to connect and have relationships in order to have recovery.”

But thankfully the Reconnect Eating Disorders program at Ozark Center is aimed at treating the illness head-on.

“When we use an entire team of therapists and doctors and dietitians, medication providers, and nurses, we’re able to wrap them around in those services to help support their recovery and help them move them forward as a whole person from there.”

Because, as Dr. Copeland points out, over half of people with an eating disorder will have suicidal thoughts at some point in their illness — so treatment is key.

“If we catch it really early in that small window of time, with specialized treatment, about 60% of people can find their way into full recovery.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

We also have more resources for you on fourstateshomepage.com — just click on the news tab and then the suicide crisis link.