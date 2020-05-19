Suicide Crisis – Divorce & Kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — Marriage: It’s a symbol of a life-time commitment.

But the reality for hundreds-of-thousands of American couples each year — is that matrimony isn’t til’ death do they part.

Divorce can take a tremendous emotional impact on partners.

But there’s an ever greater set of challenges when kids are involved.

Couple’s emotions often run high when they make the decision to end their marriage.

And the same goes for any children involved in that separation.

Kids can feel a range of things — most commonly: Distress, anger, anxiety, disbelief and abandonment.

Eddie Culp, Therapist, Will’s Place, said, “They tend to want to separate or hide it or not let their friends really know.”

Divorce often comes as a surprise to younger kids.

“Those younger kids, they tend to blame themselves. The older kids tend to blame the parents. Whether it’s one parent or the other, because they’re able to see it. And sometimes they tend to take one side or the other.”

Dealing with heavy emotions and drastic change can effect a child’s academic achievement or how they socialize — especially teens.

“Also they tend to have more depression and kind of step back from the family.”

And depression can manifest into self-harm or thoughts of suicide.

Culp is not just a therapist on this topic, he’s gotten a divorce himself.

Having two young kids at the time, he knows how tough the process is on everyone involved.

“I think the biggest thing for parents is trying to fulfill both roles. Ultimately understand that’s not possible and you’ve just got to kind of be you.”

He says when managing your kids’ and your own emotions, it’s best to just be straightforward.

“Openness and honesty. And being willing to answer your kids questions and not try to hide um what’s going on.”

Between schedules and responsibilities — he recommends making a co-parenting plan that put’s the kids’ needs and mental health first.

“I think the key though is just communication and adaptability. Kids are so resilient, they get through this stuff. As long as they feel like their parents love them, and they’re going to see that, they’re going to know that.”

And respecting the child’s boundaries while they’re away with the other parent.

“They’re not your therapist, they’re not your messenger, they’re not your spy.”

Ultimately letting your kid’s choose what they want and need to be mentally sound — and get them or yourself professional help if things feel overwhelming.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

