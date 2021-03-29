Suicide Crisis — Benefits of Pets

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some studies have found that pets provide social support for their owners and stave off feelings of loneliness.

Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services, Ozark Center, said, “Well we all know that if you’re a pet owner, that they provide unconditional love. They help decrease isolation, and loneliness.

At the end of a long day, coming home to a pet can make a big difference.

“When we get home, they sometimes seem to make a bad day manageable because they typically greet us with meows, if you’re a cat lover, and with a dog barking and wagging of a tail.”

Pets Can Be Our Confidants, Our Therapists, And Undoubtedly Our Biggest Fans.

“When we actually stroke our pet, our animals, that is actually cause chemical changes in our body, it actually increases serotonin and it also decreases the cortisol. The stress hormones we have in our body.”

Some studies show, not only do pets provide emotional benefits, they can provide physical support too.

“People who have had cardiac issues, may have had surgery, somebody who has a seizure disorder, somebody who is depressed, has anxiety — Pets usually also force us sometimes to get out. And what I mean by that, if you have a dog, you may take it out for potty breaks or for walks.”

Fitzgerald says pets can sometimes sense when someone is anxious, depressed or even suicidal.

“Most of the time, if you’ve had a pet for any length of time at all they will know or be able to read your moods and may crawl and come into your lap to give you some extra attention if they sense that you’re down or your tearful.”

If owning a pet is not in the cards for you right now, consider spending some volunteer hours at a local animal shelter, or pet-sit for friends while they’re away.

“So there are plenty of opportunities to have contact with animals and you know I jokingly say who can really not be happy about a pet that is so joyous to see you and suddenly, your day that seemed pretty bad, suddenly becomes a little more manageable.”

If you know anyone struggling with their mental health and they need someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.