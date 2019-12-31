Substantially fewer Police Officers die in the line of duty in 2019

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Fewer officers died this year in the line of duty compared to last year.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says 128 officers died in the line of duty in 2019.

That is an 18% drop from 157 deaths in 2018.

The biggest killer of authorities–death by firearm–accounting for 49 of that number.

An interesting note–there were no reported officer death in Kansas in 2019.

Sheriff David Groves says the risks associated with the job can make it hard to recruit people.

Sheriff David Groves Said, “There’s always been a component of risks associated with law enforcement. That risk has elevated over the past several years and so it’s definitely a contributing factor when trying to recruit new applicants. And that’s not necessarily an issue just in this area but statewide and across the country really.”

Sheriff Groves also says no matter the location, when a Kansas deputy dies in the line of duty, it has an impact on all law enforcement.