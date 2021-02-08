Sub-freezing temperatures all week, more freezing drizzle expected

(KSNF/KODE) — The bitter cold, artic blast of air isn’t going anywhere.

Winter Weather Advisories (in purple below) are in place for the entire Four State region until midnight in many spots, and even 6:00am Tuesday for Barry and Lawrence counties.

More freezing drizzle is expected through the evening hours.

Another round of frozen precipitation is expected Wednesday. This time it is projected to be in the form of freezing rain.

Roads will continue staying slick without any treatment. Temperatures will not rise above freezing, so not much melting will happen.

RADAR SCAN for 5:00pm WEDNESDAY

Traveling on untreated roads will be dangerous.

Slow down

Stay back

Stay home, if you can

