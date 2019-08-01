Stuff the Bus for Ottawa County students and teachers this weekend

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Ottawa County is working together to make sure its students and teachers are ready to begin the new school year.

Saturday, August 3rd, Ottawa County United Way and Bright Futures of Miami and Commerce will hold the annual Stuff the Bus event. The organizations are asking community members to bring in school supplies to the Walmart in Miami.

They will be collecting the items from 9 am to 5 pm.

All supplies will go to the teachers toolbox, a church-based organization that helps teachers throughout the year.