Study shows gym equipment among the most bacteria laden places

JOPLIN, Mo. — The whole purpose for going to a gym is to improve your overall health, but, if you aren’t careful, they can play a role in making you sick.

A study by a nursing school in Alabama shows they can be a breeding ground for germs, viruses, and fungi.

The study shows handlebars on bicycles, treadmills, and elliptical machines are among the most germ laden.

Employees with the Joplin Y wipe down surfaces throughout the day, but don’t have the staff to do that after each person uses the equipment.

They say it’s up to visitors to take matters into their own hands, using wipes and sprays provided to clean up after themselves.

Skylar Phillips, Joplin YMCA Fitness Coordinator, said, “We also go through where we have some deep cleaning scheduled um periodically throughout the year so, we have that as well, but really we we rely on our members to help keep our facility as clean as possible and keep everyone says from sicknesses this time of year.”

Phillips says, like many gyms, there are a number of disinfectant wet wipes located throughout the facility for members to use to clean off weights and surfaces when they finish using the equipment.