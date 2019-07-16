Study shows five changes can lower changes of getting Alzheimer’s

A new study finds if you make five lifestyle changes, you can lower your chances of getting Alzheimer’s by sixty percent.

The five changes come from the Alzheimer’s Association’s international conference in Los Angeles.

They include:

You should have a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

You should not smoke and be careful not to drink too much alcohol.

Activities — like puzzles — that stimulate the mind can also help lower your chances of getting the disease.

The study included 2,300 people who made four or five of the suggested changes.

The result from the study shows the chances of getting Alzheimer’s decreased by sixty percent.

Dr. Curtis Schreiber of the MCH Neurology Clinic in Bolivar says this is a groundbreaking study that will validate doctors’ suggestions from now on.

“This finding is very interesting now to have scientific information. A lot of these ideas have been out there, a lot of us that have been involved in the field of memory or Alzheimer’s Disease have been making these recommendations to our patients for quite some time without scientific proof. This is the first big study, large study, that shows that people can reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease by following those five basic principles.” Dr. Curtis Schreiber, MCH Neurology Clinic

Dr. Schreiber wants to clarify that these five lifestyle changes are not a way of treating the disease. It’s only useful for trying to prevent it.