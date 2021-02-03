Study Shows Drinking Alcohol is Expected to be up Super Bowl Sunday

(KSNF/KODE) — We’re just days away from the Super Bowl and while that comes with a lot of excitement, it also comes with a lot of opportunities to indulge. One of those being an increase in alcohol use.

“Yes, Chiefs going to the Super Bowl, I think everybody’s going to be out,” says Jefferson’s Manager Billy Burd.

On any given Chiefs Sunday, Jefferson’s Joplin is packed with fans.

“We do anywhere from single people to parties of ten to fifteen. I mean they’ll pile through here,” says Jefferson’s Bartender Chelsea Hopkins.

But with Sunday’s big match-up, Hopkins says they’re expecting hundreds more.

“I haven’t heard anybody talk about anything for at least a week or two,” Hopkins says.

As anticipation increases to watch the Battle for the Lombardi, management says so is the money they’re dishing out for alcohol.

“We order between two to three cases of each of our bottled beers and Super bowl, we’ve tripled the order,” Burd says.

“With Jefferson’s we have a lot of regulars, we build our business on regulars at this point. So we just kind of know them as their drink,” Hopkins says.

With all the excitement surrounding Sunday’s big game, there’s still some responsibility involved.

“With the chiefs playing this year, more people are going to most likely be involved in the game and they’re going to be excited about it and with that excitement comes sometimes more drinking, more celebrating,” says Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

While many things have changed over the last twelve months, one thing remains the same: people plan to use Sunday’s big game as as opportunity to give in to their cravings.

“Law enforcement does not want to hinder anyone’s celebration, we just want them to do it in a responsible way,” Groves says.

According to a study conducted by Oracle, 42% of people plan on using February 7th as a cheat day from New Year’s resolutions, 19% plan to drink more than previous years, 16% will “eat and drink everything in sight” and 8% plan to drink a lot more.

“We want the community to know that there will be an increased presence throughout this entire weekend, not just on Sunday, but throughout the entire weekend they can expect a higher law enforcement presence,” Groves says.

“We always offer someone a ride home or to call them a cab and we make sure they get home safely,” Burd says.

Sheriff Groves says this is a good opportunity for parents to talk with their teenage kids driving themselves to celebrations to watch the game. He says talk to them about being responsible, not drinking and driving, so they don’t run the risk of getting into a crash on the way home.