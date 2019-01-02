News

STUDY: Kansas 5th most moved-from state in 2018

Posted: Jan 02, 2019

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 12:05 PM CST

KANSAS - According to a recent study, Kansas was the fifth most moved-from state in 2018.

The data was released by United Van Lines' 2018 National Movers Study. This is the second year in a row that Kansas has been ranked the fifth most moved-from state.

The primary reasons listed for moving from Kansas revolved around work, retirement, lifestyle changes, and family needs. Work needs were placed the highest among those reasons at 63%.

Arkansas was ranked as a "balanced state," with the number of residents moving inbound approximately the same as the number moving outbound.

Here is the top 10 most moved-from states, according to the study:

New Jersey
Illinois
Connecticut
New York
Kansas
Ohio
Massachusetts
Iowa
Montana
Michigan
 

