STUDY: Kansas 5th most moved-from state in 2018

KANSAS - According to a recent study, Kansas was the fifth most moved-from state in 2018.

The data was released by United Van Lines' 2018 National Movers Study. This is the second year in a row that Kansas has been ranked the fifth most moved-from state.

The primary reasons listed for moving from Kansas revolved around work, retirement, lifestyle changes, and family needs. Work needs were placed the highest among those reasons at 63%.

Arkansas was ranked as a "balanced state," with the number of residents moving inbound approximately the same as the number moving outbound.

Here is the top 10 most moved-from states, according to the study:

New Jersey

Illinois

Connecticut

New York

Kansas

Ohio

Massachusetts

Iowa

Montana

Michigan

