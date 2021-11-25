Students with Adult and Team Challenge of the Four States spend Thanksgiving away from family to recover from addiction

NEOSHO, Mo. — “Students” at a nonprofit in Neosho are spending the holiday season away from family this year.

That’s because they’re learning to better themselves and overcome addiction. It’s happening at the “Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States.”

Students and program officials spent their morning preparing for their Thanksgiving day meal. And for some — this was their first good holiday gathering in years.

“In addiction, drugs and alcohol were a big part of my life for the last 10 years. And, so, I was really a kid the last time I can even remember good holidays, right. Sometimes I would be around my family for the holiday in the midst of my addiction, but it was never good,” said Luke O’Brien — Adult And Teen Challenge Of The Four States Student.

And even though O’Brien isn’t at home for Thanksgiving — he says, with this organization, he feels like he is.