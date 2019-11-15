Students seeking clothing and toy donations

NEOSHO, Mo. — A group of high school students is working together to teach younger students the meaning of gift giving.

Zoie Bartholomew, Anaily Gonzalez, and Morgan Miller organized a clothing and toy drive for their Criminal Justice Program at Crowder College.

The items will be donated to students at Noel Elementary School where they will have the chance to pick the toy or clothing item they wish to give to another family member.

Before Christmas break, the girls will go to the elementary school and wrap the chosen presents for the younger students to give.

“It makes me happy that I can give back to people who once gave to me and I guess it makes me happy on being able to help a community that could really need help,” said Gonzalez.

The 3 girls are asking for donations in all types of clothing, hangers, and new or gently used toys to give.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off the items at Crowder College’s Technical Education Center at 601 Laclede Avenue in Neosho.

Donations are being accepted until November 30th.