MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is hoping to make it easier for college-bound students to pick the right career.

State Representative Ben Baker is sponsoring the Students Right To Know Act. The bill would compile information about potential careers and the cost of college. Baker believes putting all the information in one spot could play a big role in student success in the future.

MO Rep. Ben Baker, R, said, “They just don’t have the necessary information in one place – you know it’s out there. But it’s hard for me to even find it. You’re looking at all these different websites and places.”

Opponents say the measure isn’t needed because the information is already available at other sites and that it could drive up costs at colleges by hiring additional personnel.