Students in Carthage Learning Valuable Life Skills

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some students with special needs in Carthage are learning a valuable life skill.

Ms. Hunter’s Special Education class at the 6th Grade center spends the end of each Friday cooking.

Reading the recipes and measuring out the ingredients even helps with reading and math skills. Plus, it teaches the kids about cooperating with each other and safety skills. A $1,000 grant from the Carthage Community Foundation made it all possible.

“I am proud of them because of the needs that they have, yet they’re trying hard to be careful and safe. And they want to follow the directions, and they’re just being really good,” said teacher Leslie Hunter.

Today’s menu was cookies and hot cocoa, they’ve even made cinnamon chips in the past. The grand money helped purchase groceries, pans, and other items needed to make those tasty dishes.