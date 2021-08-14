Student’s for Sustainability at PSU spent their day recycling cardboard and other recyclables

PITTSBURG, Kan. — During the move in process current PSU students were working to minimize the environmental impact.

Student’s for Sustainability spent the day collecting cardboard and other recyclables, flattening it and sending it off to the Southeast Kansas Recycling Center.

It’s estimated the organization helps handle three to four thousand pounds of material each year during move in day.

Dr. Catherine Hooey, Students for Sustainability Advisor, says, “Since cardboard and paper is so recyclable, it’s a very easy thing to break it down, take it down to your local recycling center to ensure that it comes back into the human system as opposed to doing more environmental destruction.”

Students for Sustainability has been recycling materials from move in day for eight years.

Next the organization will be celebrating sustainability day in the fall, earth week and picking up trash throughout the community.