Students Compete at Cherokee County Youth Entrepreneurship Fair

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Students in Cherokee County put their entrepreneurial skills to the test today.

The 6th annual Cherokee County Youth Entrepreneurship Fair was today Thursday at Columbus Unified High School.

9th through 12th grade students from across the county school districts had the opportunity to enter their business ideas and compete for cash prizes.

The event is part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Series.

Students say this opportunity to present taught them a lot.

Coulter Huddleston, Riverton High School Student, said, “It’s not as easy as it looks to have your own business and that takes a lot of time but its well worth it especially if you’re passionate about it and that when you know about your product and why you’re doing it.”

Skylar Zortz, Southeast High School Student, said, “Doing things like this has given me the confidence that I have now. It’s made me able to speak to people a lot better and just overall made a better presenter, a better student.”

The top finisher at this fair will go on to compete at the statewide Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge in Manhattan April 28th.