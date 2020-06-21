Students can now try the Entrepreneur Challenge

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Cherokee County economic development announces a challenge aimed at the youth to try their hand at being an entrepreneur.

The Entrepreneur Challenge is open to Cherokee County students, and will be broken up into three divisions, elementary, middle and high school.

To enter kids must submit a three to five minute video presenting their business or business idea.

Entries will be accepted until July 13.

Winners will be announced July 22, each division will have up to four winners who can win a cash prize.

For more information on the challenge and how to enter, we’ve provided a link here.