Students at PSU coming back to campus for the start of the new semester

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Hundreds of students and families made their way into Pittsburg this weekend to “move in” before the start of the new school year.

Several Covid-19 precautions have been put in place during the move in process for Pittsburg State University.

To help spread out the amount of people moving in at one time, the university extended the typical two day move into three days.

Masks were required inside where people cannot social distance.

Officials also brought back the rooming policy that was created during the Spring semester.

Jason Kegler, PSU Assoc. VP For Student Life, says, “Singles are now our default, where students have to choose to have a roommate, so that has really helped spread students out because everybody pretty much has their own room, and we understand that this generation of students really want to have that opportunity to have their own space.”

Karenna Gerber, Incoming PSU Student, says, “Coach David, she actually gave us three freshmen the option of either having all of us share or we each get our own. She said ‘COVID would be an excuse to get our own,’ to get our own space just in case we have to quarantine later.”

It’s estimated roughly 900 students will be moving in over the course of the weekend.