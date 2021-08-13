Students at MSSU are officially moving in for the school year

JOPLIN, MO – It’s “move-in” day for the dormitories at Missouri Southern, and the first time ever for the new lion village dorms.

Students are bringing in boxes and boxes of clothes and school supplies, and in many cases, getting to know room-mates.

Even just getting around the new floorplan was a challenge in some cases, but the new residents say it’s all worth the chance to break in the new apartments.

“It could just be the new features. It’s kind of like getting your freshman feel again, as a senior. Um yeah, but the suites just look nice!” Says Bridget Baldwin, MSSU Student.

“It’s beautiful. Um it looks better than it did online. Um we’ve only gotten pictures of what our room would possible look like – um, but seeing it in person is way better than I thought it was going to be.” Says Larah Gross, MSSU Student.

The Lion Village is four stories tall and can house about 300 students.

The project cost $20,000,000.