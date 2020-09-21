Students at Carthage school decorate insulated coffee sleeves in honor of International Day of Peace

CARTHAGE, Mo. — September 21st marks the International Day of Peace and some southwest Missouri students have found a unique way to take part in the observance.

Students at Columbian Elementary like 3rd Grader Hadley Zoromski are decorating insulated coffee sleeves in honor of the International Day of Peace.

“It’s going to be spreading peace all around Carthage.” says Hadley Zromoski.

Librarian Kim Meyer said “We’ve had everything from pizza to rainbows and apples trees. They have just a wonderful job showing what peace feels like to them.

The goal of the project is to help these young students understand the impact of peace.

Aimee Brumit, the Carthage Spirit Coordinator, said “We’re thinking about how to live peaceful lives. We’re thinking about how peace looks like and feels like and sounds like how we can live at peace together at school, at home, around our community, even around the world.