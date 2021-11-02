Student groups at Crowder College start canned food drive to help students in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — Student groups at Crowder College are banding together to help others on campus who don’t have enough to eat.

A canned food drive has collection boxes placed in several buildings. And it’s not just for cans — officials are also hoping for donations of shelf-stable boxes of food and personal hygiene items.

The effort will benefit both the “Rider Pantry” at the college, and “Watered Gardens” in Joplin. Student Mars Dunn is pitching in. She says she’s benefitted from the generosity in the past, and knows just how much the donations can help.

“I told my teacher, I was like, ‘Hey I can’t make it to school today because I’m out of gas money’. And she was like, ‘You should definitely go to the pantry’. And they gave me a gift card — and then I got another gift card and I got oven mitts and I got like measuring stuff. And it was — yeah, so we take everything,” said Mars Dunn, Crowder Student.

The canned food drive runs through November 19th.