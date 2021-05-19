Student broadcast program receives $5,500 from donation aimed at tornado recovery

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Agents from an area insurance company have given back to the community on the 10th Anniversary of the May 22nd, 2011 tornado.

Kyle Hickam from State Farm, along with several other insurance agents, presented a donation of $10,000 to the Hope Center for Disaster Recovery advisory board.

The organization kept $4,500 and gave $5,500 to JetHD-TV at Joplin High School.

The station has put together a 10-year tornado anniversary video.

“So you have State Farm, we’ll donate as long as agents step in and donate their portion, so we as local agents all donated our part and maximize what State Farm would give,” said Hickam.

The JETHD tornado memorial video is online on their Facebook page.