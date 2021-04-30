Student athletes help Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — The house that love built received all kinds of love Friday from some local college student-athletes.

Football players from Missouri Southern took care of a number of projects outside the Ronald McDonald house charities of the Four States. They washed playground equipment, swept the parking lot, pulled weeds – and also took care of some other landscaping needs.

Coleman Booker MSSU Football Player, said, “It’s the right thing to do, i mean they do a lot of things for our community and uh we support their or we uh have their support and we would like to support them too.”

The house is always looking for extra volunteers.

www.rmhjoplin.org or calling 417-624-2273.