JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a structure fire in Joplin.

The fire started just after 12:15 P.M. Saturday the Redings Mill Fire Department began receiving reports of a structure fire in the 5800 block of Gateway Drive.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in a shed and moved to the back of the home.

Redings Mill Fire Department requested assistance from Joplin, Neosho and Duenweg Fire Department to fight the flames.

It took crews more than 2 hours to put out the flames.

MODOT Emergency Response and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene directing traffic.

The State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.