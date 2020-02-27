Stronghold Data helping Neosho increase cyber security

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think hackers only go after go businesses, think again.

Schools, cities, and regular people can all be at risk of cyber attacks.

Stronghold Data a tech company in Joplin talked to city of Neosho staff today.

They’re working to help increase awareness of the problem.

They also need to be vigilant every time they use their computers to conduct any kind of city business.

Jason Rincker, Stronghold Date Sales Director, said, “It becomes a realization that they are a target and can be that front line data base when it comes to protecting any organization, uh you know like there’s been a lot of examples of cyber incidences here locally so we’ll discuss those.”

Rincker says changing passwords on a regular basis is a great way to try and prevent from getting hacked.