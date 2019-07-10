Strong winds destroy wall at NWA school

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — A strong line of storms moved through Northwest Arkansas causing major damage to a construction project at Gravette High School.
According to Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley, construction crews were on the scene while winds from a storm blew over a wall being constructed. Kelley said no one was injured when the wall fell.
The new Gravette High School arena is currently under construction.
Video shows the aftermath of a wall that fell at Gravette High School after a storm moved through the area.
Video courtesy: Brian McKinzie, Gravette Police Dept.
Pictured below is the wall that construction crews were building before it fell minutes before the storm moved through