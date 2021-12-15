Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday night

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A windy day is foreshadowing a stormy night.

Wind gusts have been strong enough to cause power outages and rollovers for high profile vehicles, so far today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Four State region under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather.

MEASURED WIND GUSTS:

56 mph WIND GUST measured at JOPLIN. (2:36pm, from ASOS station at airport)

51 mph WIND GUST measured at PITTSBURG. (2:30pm, from amateur radio)

54 mph WIND GUST measured at NEOSHO. (2:55pm, from ASOS station at airport)

The gusty winds are ahead of a cold front expected to move through tonight.

ANTICIPATED TIMING:

Parsons: 6pm – 7pm

Pittsburg: 7pm – 8pm

Joplin: 8pm – 9pm

Monett: 9pm – 10pm

MAIN THREATS:

Damaging straight-line winds

Lightning

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for several of our southeast Kansas counties until 7pm.

We’ll see a cool-down for Thursday. High temperatures will top out only in the low to mid 50s.

