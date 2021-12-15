Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday night

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A windy day is foreshadowing a stormy night.

Wind gusts have been strong enough to cause power outages and rollovers for high profile vehicles, so far today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Four State region under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather.

MEASURED WIND GUSTS:

  • 56 mph WIND GUST measured at JOPLIN. (2:36pm, from ASOS station at airport)
  • 51 mph WIND GUST measured at PITTSBURG. (2:30pm, from amateur radio)
  • 54 mph WIND GUST measured at NEOSHO. (2:55pm, from ASOS station at airport)

The gusty winds are ahead of a cold front expected to move through tonight.

ANTICIPATED TIMING:

  • Parsons: 6pm – 7pm
  • Pittsburg: 7pm – 8pm
  • Joplin: 8pm – 9pm
  • Monett: 9pm – 10pm

MAIN THREATS:

  • Damaging straight-line winds
  • Lightning

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for several of our southeast Kansas counties until 7pm.

We’ll see a cool-down for Thursday. High temperatures will top out only in the low to mid 50s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 42°
Fair/Wind
Fair/Wind 0% 73° 42°

Thursday

55° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 55° 41°

Friday

61° / 33°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 80% 61° 33°

Saturday

41° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 41° 18°

Sunday

43° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 43° 27°

Monday

50° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 50° 31°

Tuesday

53° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
7%
73°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
13%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
19%
71°

69°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
69°

64°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
93%
64°

63°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
63°

61°

12 AM
Showers
36%
61°

59°

1 AM
Light Rain
60%
59°

60°

2 AM
Showers
47%
60°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
58°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
53°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
47°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

