Strong storms possible early morning Wednesday

(KSNF/KODE) — A batch of strong storms could be possible in the Joplin and Pittsburg areas early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the KSN/KODE viewing area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the main threat associated with the expected storms. It’s important to point out that widespread severe storms are not expected, but don’t be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A snapshot of 4:00am Wednesday below shows what the radar might look like. Those storms are expected to then move east-southeast through the morning hours.

The image below shows just how quickly those storms are expected to move. This will impact any early morning drives to work, so drivers will want to use caution.

Rainfall amounts look pretty impressive too. About an inch, or slightly more, is expected across the area. A quick note: Northeast Oklahoma may not see much rain at all with this system as it moves its way through the area.

Another round of rainfall is expected Thursday afternoon as well. The bulk of the activity appears to be in the far east and southeast portion of the viewing area, but this is something our meteorologists will keep an eye on and continue to update as we get closer.

