Strong storms expected in the Four States Tuesday, high heat index values Friday

KSN/KODE — Strong storms are expected Tuesday evening in the Four States.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict thunderstorms will move into southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri tonight. Stronger storms are expected to be along and west of I-49. Winds gusts could be up to 60 mph.

Flash flooding could also be an issue for any slow moving storms.

Possible severe storms are then expected Wednesday mostly east of the Four States. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats with that system, but those storms will likely be over the eastern Ozarks versus the Four States, according to the NWS.

Heat index values on Friday will also be a concern, approaching the 100-105 degree range.

