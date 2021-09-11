JOPLIN, Mo. — Streets were blocked off on south Sergeant between second and fifth street in Joplin, Saturday.

That’s because the 150 Patrick Murphysburg Anniversary was taking place.

People gathered for live music, a craft beer tent, train rides, a garden tour and more activities.

This event is geared to celebrate the only local and National Historic District in Joplin.

Paula Callihan, Murphysburg Preservation Board Member, says, “We are excited to celebrate. Our passion is bringing people to our neighborhood and witnessing these beautiful homes. Getting them to see and appreciate the architecture, and the beauty and the beautiful neighborhood.”

Tickets for this event were sold out before Saturday.