Storywalk in Leonard Park unveiled

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several groups spent the afternoon unveiling their newest storywalk in Leonard Park. One Joplin along with the Joplin Public Library, the Health Department, and Joplin Parks and Recreation came together for the ribbon cutting.

Storywalk is made up of signs and pages of children’s picture books to get kids reading while outside. Joplin Parks and Recreation says they look forward to more storywalks in the future.

Paul Bloomberg, Director, Joplin Parks And Recreation, said, “It’s an absolute incredible program we look forward to doing more of these storywalks. We have 24 parks so we have plenty of room to do this.”

The storywalk is in Leonard Park at Fourth Street and Turk Avenue.