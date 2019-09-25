Storms possible overnight, some could be severe

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four State region in a Marginal risk for severe weather tonight.

The Good News: On a scale from 1 to 5, this is a 1. That means the chances for severe weather is low, but cannot be ruled out.

NWS Springfield

The Other News: It means severe weather cannot be ruled out. The National Weather Service in Springfield says isolated flooding, 60 mph, and large hail are possible. And, yes, even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The highest chances for these storms to turn severe is south of I-44.

Let’s talk timing: We’re talking middle of the night for these storms to come through. Many models suggest storms along the Oklahoma-Kansas border to the west around 10pm and then pushing east through the overnight hours, and could last until 3 or 4am.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch for Barry, McDonald, and Newton counties in southwest Missouri is in effect from 10pm tonight until Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Benton County, Arkansas from 9pm to tomorrow morning.

And finally, in northeast Oklahoma, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, and Ottawa counties from 9pm tonight through Thursday morning.

