JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Wednesday night will bring storms with winter returning on Thursday.

A broad look at the Freeman Health First Alert Doppler radar shows all of the advisories, watches, and warnings, with several of them overlapping.

So, let’s break down each one for you.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the counties you see in blue below until 6:00pm Wednesday.

Winds are sustained around 25 miles per hour and gusting up to nearly 50 miles per hour in many spots.

The Joplin Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 47 miles per hour between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Storms are expected to form late tonight and move from west to east during the overnight hours.

There is a potential for heavy rainfall so an AREAL FLOOD WATCH has been issued for southwest Missouri counties in green.

Some storms could be low-end severe with wind and hail as the main threats, although the majority of severe weather will be south of our viewing area.

THURSDAY:

As the front moves across the area, rain will switch to a wintry mix and then full snow as the day goes on.

Winter Storm Warning in Pink – 3:00am – 9:00pm THURSDAY

Winter Weather Advisory in Purple – 9:00am – 9:00pm THURSDAY

There is a chance for a glaze of ice with this winter storm as it moves through.

Amounts are below and are approximate. Travel could be impacted with this system.

Snow accumulation looks to be a trace to 2 inches, possible. Higher amounts will be towards Nevada, MO and Fort Scott, KS, as well as some of our southeast Kansas counties like Labette, Montgomery, Woodson, Wilson, and Neosho counties.