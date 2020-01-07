Storms and winter weather both possible this week

(KSNF/KODE) — Our meteorologists are keeping a close eye on an incoming system that’s expected to bring storms and even wintry weather.

The rainfall will begin Thursday afternoon, with the majority of storms expected Friday. Thankfully, the bulk of the activity is to our south and east, but the Four States will still be impacted.

Next, it’s possible we’ll have wintry weather on Saturday morning with a thin glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses.

Some models indicate a rain/snow mix in the morning, then switching over to snow by the afternoon, but confidence on that outcome remains low.

