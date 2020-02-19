Storm-water project to prevent flooding at 7th and Illinois

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area known to flood during heavy rain in Joplin is about to get some help.

7th and Illinois is the site of two different construction projects.

The plan is to increase the amount of water going into Joplin Creek.

They’re going to install another storm drain under the two that are there already.

That’ll prevent it from backing up onto the road.

This projects should prevent problems there in the future.

Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works, said, “The bottom of the channel is being lowered and there’s also a little bit of widening going on there as well as the addition of block wall which will help increase the flow.”

The intersection of 7th and Illinois will be closed for the construction.

Johnson says that is tentatively scheduled for the Summer and should take less than two weeks.