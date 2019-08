SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Some Four State storm victims may have one less thing to worry about when it comes to tax time next year.

The IRS says victims of severe weather and flooding in Newton and McDonald County on April 29th of this year, may be eligible for tax relief.

Storm victims who live or have businesses in those two counties may get additional time to file for taxes for next year.

To find out if you qualify, you need to call 1-866-562-5227.