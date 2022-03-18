KSNF/KODE — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield, Missouri is offering Storm Spotter Training courses.

There are three courses that the NWS office in Springfield will offer to the public; the first one taking place on Saturday (3/19).

To attend, you don’t have to leave the comfort of home and they’re free of charge, says the NWS.

All training sessions are virtual and are being offered for free to both new and seasoned spotters alike.

Hit the play button below, to hear KODE-TV Meteorologist, Ray Foreman explain why it’s a good idea to take a storm spotter training course, even if you don’t plan to be one.

Storm Spotter Training sessions are being held on the following dates:

March 19th, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

April 5th, 2022 – 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

April 12th, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To attend one of the live web storm spotter seminars, you must register to sign up for one of the dates listed above.

To register, click here.