KANSAS— The Kansas State Department of Education launches a new campaign to bring awareness to the school bus stop arm law.

The Stop on Red, Kids Ahead campaign is set to remind drivers to be aware when school buses are in the area and stop when approaching a stopped school bus from either direction when it’s displaying flashing red lights and stop arm.

Kansas bus drivers reported 1,040 stop arm violations so far in 2019. The data was collected during the “Kansas One-Day Stop Arm Violation Count.” There were 220 districts and 3,300 buses that participated in the survey.

