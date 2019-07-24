Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre in middle of improvement project

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The only operating dinner theatre on historic Route 66 is in the midst of a multi-year capital improvement project.

There have been a series of upgrades to the Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre over the past few years. They included improvements to the dining room and kitchen area, expanding the front of the theatre, and paving the parking lot. Now, Theatre Manager Tom Brown says the focus is on making changes to benefit those working on the actual shows. He says the current fundraising effort is to expand that back of the stage area by 24 feet.

“Move our shop, our paint room, our prop lofts, and costume lofts back into the new area, in addition back there, there will be a room back there that can act as a green room or an additional rehearsal area.” Tom Brown, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, Theatre Manager

Brown says this will allow actors to practice on two shows at the same time, whatever they’re currently working on and future productions.