Stone’s Throw Dinner Theater hold children’s summer camp

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Local students are learning the in’s and out’s of of life on the stage.

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theater is holding a children’s summer camp. Kids are learning everything from stage make-up and hair styling to set design and acting. Ages range from third to eighth grade, including Harper Phelps from Strafford.

“I think I’ll learn how to like act better and show my emotions, just make a better character.” Harper Phelps, Strafford

The two-week summer camp wraps up with a special play performance on August 3rd.

To learn more about the camp, click here.